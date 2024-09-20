DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

DMC Global Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $265.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.63.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. DMC Global had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $171.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DMC Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in DMC Global by 1,245.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

