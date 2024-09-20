DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $5,836,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,095.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $5,836,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 304,769 shares of company stock worth $34,760,113 in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DoorDash by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100,787 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $2,969,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 139,450 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $2,421,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH stock opened at $137.29 on Friday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $143.34. The firm has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.12, a P/E/G ratio of 275.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.42.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

