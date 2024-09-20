DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.18.

Shares of DV opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $35,562.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,292 shares of company stock worth $104,835. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,727,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,974,000 after purchasing an additional 216,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,283,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,343,000 after buying an additional 301,011 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 813.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,575 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,268,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,573,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

