DP Poland’s (DPP) Not Rated Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of DP Poland (LON:DPP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of DP Poland stock opened at GBX 10.89 ($0.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.39, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of £99.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,089.00 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.98. DP Poland has a one year low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

