Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Update

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,098,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the August 15th total of 1,159,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 196.1 days.

Dye & Durham Trading Up 5.8 %

OTCMKTS:DYNDF opened at $11.63 on Friday. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

