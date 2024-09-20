Elizabeth M. Schwarting Sells 240 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 240 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $12,758.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,054.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ambarella Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of AMBA stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.63. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $65.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 62.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 22.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
