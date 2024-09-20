Elys BMG Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys BMG Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 542 put options on the company. This is an increase of 885% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

Elys BMG Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $0.00 on Friday. Elys BMG Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15,525.20, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Elys BMG Group

Elys BMG Group, Inc engages in the provision of business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

