Elys BMG Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys BMG Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 542 put options on the company. This is an increase of 885% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.
Elys BMG Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $0.00 on Friday. Elys BMG Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15,525.20, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13.
About Elys BMG Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elys BMG Group
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- What is a Dividend King?
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Elys BMG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys BMG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.