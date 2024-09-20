Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.410-1.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Endava also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.260-0.280 EPS.

Endava Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $27.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07. Endava has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $81.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Endava from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Endava in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.10 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Endava from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.11.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

