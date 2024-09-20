Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a neutral rating and set a $109.50 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Entergy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $127.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.62. Entergy has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $129.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,241.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,888 shares of company stock worth $5,110,766. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Entergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Entergy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

