Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Up 3.3 %
Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.14. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $27.32.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Espey Mfg. & Electronics
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.