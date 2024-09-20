European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT Raised to C$3.75 at Scotiabank

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ERE.UN. Raymond James upgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Ventum Financial lifted their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.47.

TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$3.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$296.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.48.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

