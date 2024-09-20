Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYDW) Short Interest Down 5.3% in August

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the August 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance
Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.
About Falcon’s Beyond Global
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Falcon’s Beyond Global
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.