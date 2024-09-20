Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYDW) Short Interest Down 5.3% in August

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the August 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

