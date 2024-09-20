FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Announces Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. FedEx’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. FedEx updated its FY25 guidance to $20.00-21.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 20.000-21.000 EPS.
FedEx Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE FDX opened at $300.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.80.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.13.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
