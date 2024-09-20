First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of FCT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.30. 49,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,442. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

