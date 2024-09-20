Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FSP opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $185.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $30.83 million during the quarter. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 52.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 63,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

