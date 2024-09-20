Good Energy Group’s (GOOD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 500 ($6.61) target price on the stock.

Good Energy Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Good Energy Group stock opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.34) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 264.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 261.85. Good Energy Group has a one year low of GBX 160 ($2.11) and a one year high of GBX 426 ($5.63). The firm has a market cap of £46.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,485.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Good Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Good Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,764.71%.

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

