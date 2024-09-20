Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 23,379 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,523,889.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $174.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,319.23 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.69.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
