Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 23,379 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,523,889.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $174.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,319.23 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWRE. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

