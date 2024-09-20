Head-To-Head Comparison: Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) vs. Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL)

Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) and Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.0% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Antelope Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Spire Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Antelope Enterprise alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Antelope Enterprise has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antelope Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A Spire Global 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Antelope Enterprise and Spire Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Spire Global has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.27%. Given Spire Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Antelope Enterprise.

Profitability

This table compares Antelope Enterprise and Spire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antelope Enterprise N/A N/A N/A Spire Global -66.72% -66.19% -20.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Antelope Enterprise and Spire Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antelope Enterprise $510.55 million 0.01 -$2.03 million N/A N/A Spire Global $107.22 million 2.47 -$63.96 million ($3.48) -3.14

Antelope Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Spire Global.

Summary

Antelope Enterprise beats Spire Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antelope Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers. It also provides business management consulting; and information system technology consulting services, including the sales of software use rights for digital data deposit platforms and asset management systems, and online social media platform development and consulting. The company was formerly known as China Ceramics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited in October 2020. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

About Spire Global

(Get Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc. provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, and space services industries. The company was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. Spire Global, Inc. is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.