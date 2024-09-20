Henry E. Pelish Sells 32,795 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Henry E. Pelish sold 32,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $3,244,081.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Nuvalent Stock Up 0.6 %
NUVL stock opened at $103.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.16. Nuvalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.51.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on NUVL. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvalent to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Nuvalent
Nuvalent Company Profile
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvalent
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.