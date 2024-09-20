High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Short Interest Down 5.7% in August

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the August 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 701.0 days.

Shares of HLNFF stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. High Liner Foods has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets frozen seafood products in North America. It provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, and cooked shellfish; and value-added products, such as sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks under High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, C.

