Hub Group’s (HUBG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HUBG. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Hub Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.19.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00. Hub Group has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 81.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 100.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

