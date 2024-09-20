Insider Buying: Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Insider Purchases £15,052.18 in Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Rountree purchased 143 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £105.26 ($139.05) per share, with a total value of £15,052.18 ($19,883.99).

Games Workshop Group Price Performance

Shares of Games Workshop Group stock opened at £107.70 ($142.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Games Workshop Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,860 ($117.04) and a fifty-two week high of £110.90 ($146.50). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £103.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £100.65. The company has a market cap of £3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2,351.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Games Workshop Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,187.77%.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.