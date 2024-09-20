Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Acquires £296 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Ben Thompson purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 592 ($7.82) per share, for a total transaction of £296 ($391.02).

On Wednesday, August 14th, Ben Thompson purchased 34 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 888 ($11.73) per share, for a total transaction of £301.92 ($398.84).

Shares of LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 580 ($7.66) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £336.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,416.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 811.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 845.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 469.36 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 984 ($13.00).

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

