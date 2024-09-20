Insider Selling: Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) CEO Sells 19,323 Shares of Stock

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Carl Davis sold 19,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $49,466.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,341.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Samuel Carl Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Samuel Carl Davis sold 3,914 shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $10,606.94.

Bridger Aerospace Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BAER opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $9.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bridger Aerospace Group ( NASDAQ:BAER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter.

BAER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAER. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter valued at $976,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

