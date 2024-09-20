iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ITOS. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ITOS

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 66.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 35.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.