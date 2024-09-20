James Andrew Munk Sells 13,547 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $621,536.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 306,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
James Andrew Munk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 10th, James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $51,709.83.
Samsara Stock Performance
Shares of IOT stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $48.98.
Institutional Trading of Samsara
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 16.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 147,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 107.9% in the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $745,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsara
About Samsara
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Samsara
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.