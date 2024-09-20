James Andrew Munk Sells 13,547 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $621,536.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 306,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Andrew Munk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, September 10th, James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $51,709.83.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 16.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 147,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 107.9% in the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $745,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsara

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.