Kelly Rodriques Sells 18,405 Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $25,030.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,600,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,697,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forge Global alerts:

On Wednesday, September 11th, Kelly Rodriques sold 40,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $51,200.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Kelly Rodriques sold 60,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $77,400.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 40,084 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $52,109.20.

On Monday, August 12th, Kelly Rodriques sold 108,646 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $133,634.58.

On Friday, August 9th, Kelly Rodriques sold 24,562 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $32,176.22.

On Monday, July 22nd, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,109 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $95,059.14.

On Monday, July 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 150,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $213,000.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Kelly Rodriques sold 165,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $232,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Kelly Rodriques sold 85,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $118,150.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $92,300.00.

Forge Global Stock Performance

Forge Global stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $248.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 96.65% and a negative return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group raised Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Forge Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGE. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Forge Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forge Global by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 93,139 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forge Global

(Get Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.