Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.60.
KNSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on KNSA
Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,868,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,999,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 382,539 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,657,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,419,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,165,000 after purchasing an additional 223,094 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $26.25 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $27.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.64 and a beta of 0.33.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.