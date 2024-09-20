Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

KNSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 136,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $3,491,580.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,257.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $470,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,226,805.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 136,124 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $3,491,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,257.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 260,564 shares of company stock worth $6,727,929 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,868,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,999,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 382,539 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,657,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,419,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,165,000 after purchasing an additional 223,094 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $26.25 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $27.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.64 and a beta of 0.33.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Stories

