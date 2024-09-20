Kinovo’s (KINO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Kinovo (LON:KINO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.25) price objective on the stock.

KINO stock opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.89) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 57.90. The stock has a market cap of £42.74 million, a P/E ratio of 843.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. Kinovo has a twelve month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 79 ($1.04).

About Kinovo

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

