Kinovo’s (KINO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Kinovo (LON:KINO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.25) price objective on the stock.
Kinovo Price Performance
KINO stock opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.89) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 57.90. The stock has a market cap of £42.74 million, a P/E ratio of 843.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. Kinovo has a twelve month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 79 ($1.04).
About Kinovo
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kinovo
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Kinovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.