KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KKR. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $132.75 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $133.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.51. The company has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.