KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) & Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition (NYSE:IRRX) Financial Review

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) and Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition (NYSE:IRRX – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares KONE Oyj and Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONE Oyj 8.97% 39.49% 11.41% Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONE Oyj 0 1 1 0 2.50 Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KONE Oyj and Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KONE Oyj $11.85 billion 2.43 $1.00 billion $0.99 27.48 Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition.

Summary

KONE Oyj beats Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; cybersecurity solutions; and energy solutions for greener buildings. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

About Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

