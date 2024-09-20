Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT Raised to $7.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.80 to $7.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SWIM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $6.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $735.09 million, a PE ratio of 211.33 and a beta of 1.87.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Latham Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Latham Group news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 25,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $169,065.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,021.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Latham Group news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $51,303.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 25,851 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $169,065.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,021.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,932 shares of company stock valued at $441,364. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Latham Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 199,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 71,343 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Latham Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 271,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

