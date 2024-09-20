Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $60.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.08.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $54.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.04. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.38. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $87.64.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 16.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

