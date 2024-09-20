Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Lattice Semiconductor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.08.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.04. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $87.64. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at $730,732.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,771.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

