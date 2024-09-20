Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $7.28.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

