Merryl Elizabeth Werber Sells 3,000 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stock

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 124.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,831,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

