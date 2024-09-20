Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Up 4.5 %
NYSE MXC opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.53. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 6.70%.
Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
