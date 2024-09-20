Michael Allan Mcquade Sells 36,260 Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL) Stock

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.80, for a total transaction of C$500,388.00.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASTL stock opened at C$13.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.51. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.71 and a 52 week high of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.34.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ASTL. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.50 to C$18.75 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.