Mike Maddison Sells 104,707 Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) insider Mike Maddison sold 104,707 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.22), for a total value of £175,907.76 ($232,374.85).

On Wednesday, July 17th, Mike Maddison acquired 100 shares of NCC Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £151 ($199.47).

Shares of NCC opened at GBX 171.40 ($2.26) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 153.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.75. NCC Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 94.50 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 184.20 ($2.43). The company has a market cap of £537.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,142.50 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. NCC Group’s payout ratio is presently -6,250.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

