Mike Maddison Sells 104,707 Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) insider Mike Maddison sold 104,707 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.22), for a total value of £175,907.76 ($232,374.85).
Mike Maddison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Mike Maddison acquired 100 shares of NCC Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £151 ($199.47).
NCC Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NCC opened at GBX 171.40 ($2.26) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 153.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.75. NCC Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 94.50 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 184.20 ($2.43). The company has a market cap of £537.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,142.50 and a beta of 0.77.
NCC Group Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NCC Group
About NCC Group
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NCC Group
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.