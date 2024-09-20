Milton C. Ault III Sells 25,300 Shares of Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME) Stock

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME – Get Free Report) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III sold 25,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $15,686.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,749,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Algorhythm Trading Down 8.2 %
RIME stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.97.
Algorhythm Company Profile
