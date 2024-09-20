Milton C. Ault III Sells 25,300 Shares of Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME) Stock

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME – Get Free Report) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III sold 25,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $15,686.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,749,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Algorhythm Trading Down 8.2 %

RIME stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.97.

Get Algorhythm alerts:

Algorhythm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; connected vehicle karaoke devices; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

Receive News & Ratings for Algorhythm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algorhythm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.