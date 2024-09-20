National Bankshares Increases Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$30.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.80.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$27.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.20. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$14.80 and a 12 month high of C$28.66.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$455.07 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 1.4766404 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamos Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total transaction of C$286,414.32. In related news, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total transaction of C$286,414.32. Also, Senior Officer Adrian Paulse sold 15,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$386,193.50. Insiders have sold 80,910 shares of company stock worth $2,060,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.