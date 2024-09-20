Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NSRGY. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Nestlé from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Nestlé Stock Down 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $100.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. Nestlé has a one year low of $99.02 and a one year high of $119.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 421.4% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 6.4% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 11.9% in the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

