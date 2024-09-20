Noralee Bradley Purchases 300 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Noralee Bradley purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.98 per share, with a total value of C$19,194.00.

Noralee Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Noralee Bradley bought 160 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$62.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,024.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Noralee Bradley bought 215 shares of Nutrien stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.83 per share, with a total value of C$13,723.45.

On Monday, August 12th, Noralee Bradley purchased 150 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$64.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,601.50.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$64.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$70.84. The firm has a market cap of C$32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$60.74 and a 1-year high of C$86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.87 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.92 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 3.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4593886 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised Nutrien to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.33.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

