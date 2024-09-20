Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

NCLH has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $20.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $83,243,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,479,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,240,000 after buying an additional 1,141,086 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.