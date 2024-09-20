Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives $15.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on OCUL shares. TD Cowen cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Shares of OCUL stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 16.64 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.28. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 226.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
