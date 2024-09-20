PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Mizuho

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PBF. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of PBF Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.91.

PBF Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

PBF stock opened at $33.88 on Monday. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 670,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $20,964,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,527,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,882,283.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,684,300 shares of company stock worth $93,389,546. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

