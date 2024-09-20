Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Peraso in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.75 target price for the company.
Peraso Stock Performance
Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.64). Peraso had a negative return on equity of 242.83% and a negative net margin of 119.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Peraso will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Peraso
Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.
