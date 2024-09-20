Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Peraso in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.75 target price for the company.

Get Peraso alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Peraso

Peraso Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSO opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. Peraso has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.64). Peraso had a negative return on equity of 242.83% and a negative net margin of 119.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Peraso will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peraso

(Get Free Report)

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.