Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2024

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPDN opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 11.97.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 149.58%. The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter.

About Professional Diversity Network

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

See Also

