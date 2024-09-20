Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPDN opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 11.97.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 149.58%. The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

