Public Policy (LON:PPHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Public Policy (LON:PPHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.30) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 90.84% from the stock’s current price.

Public Policy Stock Performance

Public Policy stock opened at GBX 131 ($1.73) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 127.02. The firm has a market cap of £156.90 million and a PE ratio of -1,310.00.

Public Policy Company Profile

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc provides public policy advisory, communications, and related advisory services. It operates in two segments, Lobbying Consulting and Public Affairs Consulting. The Lobbying Consulting segment offers federal and state advocacy, strategic guidance, political intelligence, and issue monitoring services.

