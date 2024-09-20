Public Policy (LON:PPHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Public Policy (LON:PPHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.30) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 90.84% from the stock’s current price.
Public Policy Stock Performance
Public Policy stock opened at GBX 131 ($1.73) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 127.02. The firm has a market cap of £156.90 million and a PE ratio of -1,310.00.
Public Policy Company Profile
