RBC Bearings Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:RBCP)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.
RBC Bearings Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE RBCP opened at $133.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.26. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $103.29 and a fifty-two week high of $136.40.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RBC Bearings
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Roku Stock Gains New Buy Rating: Here’s Why Analysts Are Bullish
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Prepare for a Silver Surge: Best Mining Stocks to Watch Now
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.